Telangana HC intervenes to halt construction in Ameenpur park

HYDERABAD: Directing authorities to immediately stop any unauthorised construction in a public park at Ameenpur, the Telangana High Court on Friday ordered the deputy commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s Ameenpur circle to ensure compliance and submit a report before the court.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition alleging that Balachandrudu Katta and two others had encroached upon land earmarked as a public park in Survey No 331 of Suvarna Valley RTC Colony and raised unauthorised structures.

The petitioners alleged that the municipal commissioner of Ameenpur failed to act despite repeated complaints and a town planning inspection reportedly confirming the encroachments.

They sought demolition of the alleged illegal structures and restoration of the park land. The matter has been posted to August 7.