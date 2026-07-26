CMC plans overhaul of stormwater system for Ameenpur catchment

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) plans a comprehensive stormwater drainage improvement project for the Ameenpur Cheruvu catchment to address chronic waterlogging, improve flood resilience and create a modern, data-driven drainage network across the nearly 100 sq km basin within its limits.
CMC has invited requests for proposals to appoint a consultant to prepare detailed project reports for priority works and conduct a detailed study of the drainage basin. The consultant will assess the existing stormwater network, identify bottlenecks and flood-prone areas, analyse runoff patterns and recommend engineering solutions to meet current and future requirements.
A digital database of the drainage network and catchment characteristics will also be created using modern mapping tools to improve monitoring, maintenance and long-term management.
Officials said rapid residential and commercial growth, shrinking natural drainage channels and increased surface runoff have made the area increasingly vulnerable to flooding. Water stagnation after heavy rain frequently disrupts traffic on major roads and IT corridors.
The DPRs will guide phased implementation of drainage works and feed into the larger urban drainage master plan being prepared by the Municipal Administration department through the GHMC for the CURE area.