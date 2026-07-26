CMC plans overhaul of stormwater system for Ameenpur catchment

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) plans a comprehensive stormwater drainage improvement project for the Ameenpur Cheruvu catchment to address chronic waterlogging, improve flood resilience and create a modern, data-driven drainage network across the nearly 100 sq km basin within its limits.

CMC has invited requests for proposals to appoint a consultant to prepare detailed project reports for priority works and conduct a detailed study of the drainage basin. The consultant will assess the existing stormwater network, identify bottlenecks and flood-prone areas, analyse runoff patterns and recommend engineering solutions to meet current and future requirements.