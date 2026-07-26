Illegal structures a worry: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious concern over rampant illegal constructions in Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court imposed costs of Rs 3 lakh on a petitioner for constructing two unauthorised additional floors and a penthouse and then trying to get them regularised. The court made it clear that stringent financial penalties were needed to deter such violations.

Pointing out the scale of the problem, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy noted that thousands of writ petitions challenging demolition orders are filed every year, with many builders first completing unauthorised constructions, then seeking regularisation and subsequently obtaining interim protection from the court. He observed that the provisions relating to regularisation were increasingly being misused, particularly by describing fully unauthorised floors as “penthouses” to evade scrutiny.

The court also criticised the authorities’ failure to curb violations at the initial stage, observing that unauthorised constructions do not come up overnight and should be stopped before they are completed. It added that official inaction, often attributable to political or other external influences, has contributed significantly to the problem.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy also drew a parallel with the Supreme Court’s ‘Polluter Pays’ principle in environmental jurisprudence, saying a similar approach should govern illegal constructions, with violators bearing the financial consequences of their actions.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Aruna Agarwal, who sought regularisation of additional floors constructed on a 598-square-yard property in Alkapur Township, Neknampur village, Gandipet mandal, Rangareddy district. The petitioner challenged demolition proceedings initiated by GHMC, contending that she had already applied for regularisation under Sections 455-A and 455-AA of the GHMC Act, but the authorities had failed to decide her application.