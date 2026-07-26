Meet Nizamabad's Pachal Vishal, the visually impaired filmmaker directing against all odds

NIZAMABAD: When Pachal Vishal decided to direct his first short film, his biggest challenge was not the camera or the script, but convincing people that a visually impaired person could be a director. Nearly a decade later, the Nizamabad resident has directed three films and is chasing an even bigger dream: a feature film.

The 30-year-old works as a lift operator at the Mother and Child Unit of the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad. Outside work, he has built a parallel career in filmmaking, directing three short films while creating content through his YouTube channel and blog, which together have around 9,000 subscribers.

His filmmaking journey began in 2017 with Adarsha Divyangulu, based on the lives of two visually impaired people. Featuring nearly 30 actors and backed by a 30-member technical team, it marked his directorial debut. He later directed Mouna Prema and Maro Prema and now hopes to make a feature film highlighting the struggles, aspirations and achievements of visually impaired people.

Cinema became more than a passion after years of overcoming barriers in education. Vishal studied up to Class 9 at a school for the visually impaired, completed his SSC at the SNESOR blind school, pursued Intermediate in Hyderabad, graduated from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and later completed a direction course at the Telangana Film Academy.