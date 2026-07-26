Putting Hyderabad on global gaming map

HYDERABAD: When Hyderabad’s tech ecosystem is discussed, the conversation usually revolves around software exports, global capability centres and startups. Video games rarely make the list. A young studio from the city is hoping to change that.

Founded in 2025 by a five-member team, Hyderabad-based Studio Noori has earned international attention for its debut title, Farsight, months before its release — an achievement few Indian independent game developers can claim. Today, the self-funded studio employs 15 professionals and has invested Rs 30 crore in developing the game.

Its success reflects a larger shift in India’s gaming industry, which is gradually moving beyond outsourcing art, animation and engineering work for global publishers to creating original intellectual property (IP) capable of competing internationally.

For founder and creative director Anchit Sharma, Farsight is more than a horror game. Players step into the shoes of a 12-year-old boy whose routine visit to an optician descends into a surreal nightmare. Trapped inside the familiar images projected by an eye-testing machine — the lonely house on a distant hill recognised by generations of patients — he must uncover hidden truths using binoculars, keyholes and a vintage camera capable of revealing realities invisible to the naked eye.

“But horror is only the doorway,” Anchit tells TNIE. “At its heart, the game is about what it feels like to be 12 years old — about family, loneliness and the desire to disappear into a world that feels safer than your own.”