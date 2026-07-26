Water supply to be disrupted in Hyderabad for 24 hours on July 27

HYDERABAD: Water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in several parts of Hyderabad from 10 am on July 27 to 10 am on July 28 due to pipeline junction works at Uppal. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said the disruption is necessitated by junction works on the 1,600-mm diameter MS Gravity Main pipeline of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-II Ring Main-2.

The works are being carried out in coordination with the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), which is expediting the construction of the grade separator at Uppal Junction.

Areas likely to be affected include Fatehnagar, Hasmathpet, Prakash Nagar, Nacharam, HMT Nagar, Beerappagadda, Habsiguda, Ramanthapur, Venkata Reddy Nagar, Uppal, Mekalamandi, parts of Bholakpur, Padmarao Nagar, Bansilalpet, Buddha Nagar, parts of Tarnaka, Sitaphalmandi, Mettuguda, parts of Lalapet, North Lalaguda, Addagutta, Balanagar, South Central Railway establishments, MES and Secunderabad Cantonment Board areas.

The Board said the works were taken up on an urgent basis as the road from Uppal Junction towards the Warangal Highway has already been closed, enabling faster completion of the P15 foundation for the flyover while minimising traffic inconvenience.

HMWSSB appealed to consumers in the affected localities to use water judiciously during the temporary disruption.