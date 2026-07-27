Hyderabad police traced three missing minor girls in Chhattisgarh

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police traced three minor girls from Domalguda who went missing on July 19 after travelling from Hyderabad to Chhattisgarh without informing their families. Police said the girls had left home voluntarily after being reprimanded by their parents.

Based on a complaint lodged by their family members, Domalguda police registered a case under Section 137(2) of BNS. The families had migrated from Chhattisgarh to Hyderabad in May this year in search of livelihood and were living at Fareed Basti in Domalguda.

To trace the girls, police formed four special teams comprising personnel from the Domalguda Police Station and the Secunderabad Task Force. Investigators examined footage from 262 CCTV cameras, enabling them to reconstruct the girls’ movements from their residence to Kachiguda and later Secunderabad Railway Station.

The investigation revealed that the girls boarded the Danapur Express to Nagpur, travelled onward to Gadchiroli by bus and stayed for two days at Patanjur village in Chhattisgarh.