Indiramma housing scheme applicants cautioned against fraudsters

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Sunday cautioned the public against cyber fraudsters seeking to exploit the government’s Indiramma Towers housing scheme as the `10,000 Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) payment process gets under way.

He warned that cybercriminals could impersonate government officials, make fake phone calls or circulate fraudulent links to deceive applicants. Stressing that the scheme does not involve brokers or middlemen, Sajjanar said the selection process is completely transparent.

The commissioner also clarified that the EMD paid by applicants is secure. If a house is not allotted, the entire amount will be refunded directly to the bank account used for the payment. He urged people not to fall for claims that a house could be guaranteed in exchange for money or false messages stating that the payment deadline had expired and immediate payment was required to avoid cancellation.

Applicants were also advised against clicking on suspicious links received through WhatsApp or SMS or installing APK files from unknown sources.

For any queries related to the scheme, they can contact the government’s dedicated helpline at 040-24603572, the CP added.