IPS trainee, accused of sexual assault, now ‘untraceable’

HYDERABAD: Trainee IPS officer Mulagani Uday Krishna Reddy, accused of sexually assaulting a fellow woman IPS trainee, is untraceable, police sources said.

According to sources, police visited two Hyderabad residences where he usually stays to seek his cooperation in the investigation but did not find him at either location. His phone was also switched off.

The woman officer lodged a complaint with the Attapur police on July 18. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, 127(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

Sources said that after the case was registered, Uday consumed excessive liquor and lost consciousness. Suspecting a suicide attempt, his brother and friends shifted him to a nearby hospital, from where he was discharged two days later. Uday subsequently approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

However, the court declined to grant him interim protection from arrest and adjourned the matter for further hearing.