Mohan Bhagwat calls Gen Z 'emotional', says LGBTQ+ community is part of society

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described the younger generation, known as Gen Z, as emotional and adaptable. However, he cautioned that they often do not think with a "calm mind."

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Bhagwat reportedly said, "Gen Z is good, adaptable and emotional by nature. They do not think with a very calm mind. If what is in touch with them is visibly authentic, it appeals to them."

His remarks came after weeks of student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which drew national attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. Tensions escalated during the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, when police reportedly used tear gas and carried out lathi charges to disperse crowds advancing toward Parliament.

Bhagwat also spoke about the LGBTQ+ community, saying it is a part of Indian society and should not be ostracised.

He said, "LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it—that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset, or arise from physical inclinations. Since this phenomenon exists worldwide, we cannot claim it was absent here; we are human too, and it existed among us as well..."