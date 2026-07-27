Suspected drug buyer rams car into constable while fleeing anti-drug operation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A police constable was injured after a suspected drug buyer allegedly rammed his car into police personnel while trying to escape during an anti-drug operation in Abids on Monday.

According to police, H-NEW police teams launched a check following credible information about a suspected drug transaction in the Abids area. During the checks, the police noticed a man, identified as Saif, allegedly receiving a packet suspected to contain drugs from another individual. The police apprehended the alleged supplier and asked Saif to step out of his vehicle for questioning.

However, Saif allegedly accelerated his car in an attempt to flee, knocking down the police personnel before speeding away. Police chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Afzal Gunj, where they apprehended him.

Constable Mahender Yadav sustained a leg fracture in the incident, while Inspector Srikanth and another constable suffered minor injuries. All three were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder and are investigating the incident.