Beyond destinations: Women discover themselves through travel

For many women today, travel is no longer just about ticking destinations off a bucket list. It has become a way to pause, breathe, rediscover themselves and experience life on their own terms. Across India, more women are packing their bags and heading out alone, choosing everything from wellness retreats and adventure holidays to backpacking trips and cultural explorations. What was once considered unusual is now slowly becoming a growing movement, shaped by independence, confidence and the desire to break away from routine.
According to travel industry experts, women are no longer travelling only as part of families or groups. They are now becoming strong decision-makers in the travel space. Speaking about this shift, Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, says, “Women travellers are pushing the boundaries of traditional travel and exploring new destinations. They seek freedom, rejuvenation, and opportunities to pursue passions such as culture, cuisine, architecture, wellness, and shopping.”
The reasons behind the increase in women’s solo travel are deeply personal, too. Esha Hindocha aka Esha Beyond Borders, travel content creator across Instagram and YouTube shares, “There are a couple of reasons — one being financial independence. If you are dependent on someone else, you cannot go without them. Secondly, there is a sense of freedom because you do not need to depend on or answer to someone about where you go, what you do, or which place you choose. When you are at home, you are constantly attached to a lot of labels. But when you travel, you’re just seen as a person and not as someone’s daughter, sister, wife or mother,” she shares.
Travel companies, too, are noticing a sharp increase in women-only and solo travel bookings, especially after the pandemic. Manali Sheth, owner of Tash India, says confidence among women travellers has increased tremendously over the last few years. “There has been a very high volume of women travelling solo, and post COVID, footfall has increased because of awareness, confidence, and better resources,” she explains.
Interestingly, women are seeking much more than sightseeing holidays. SD Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel Limited, highlights, “Women travellers today are bold and seek fresh experiences that help them unwind and rediscover themselves. Women are choosing immersive journeys such as yacht sailings, sky-safaris, monastery visits, vineyard trails, gastronomy experiences, island hopping, water sports and wellness retreats.”
Interestingly, women are seeking much more than sightseeing holidays. SD Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel Limited, highlights, “Women travellers today are bold and seek fresh experiences that help them unwind and rediscover themselves. Women are choosing immersive journeys such as yacht sailings, sky-safaris, monastery visits, vineyard trails, gastronomy experiences, island hopping, water sports and wellness retreats.”
The idea of adventure is also changing rapidly. Rajeev points out that many Indian women are now actively seeking outdoor and thrill-based experiences that were once considered unconventional. “Solo women travellers are exploring offbeat destinations like Yamanashi, Menton, Ha Giang and Phu Quoc internationally, while discovering Chikhaldara, Daksum and Jibhi in India. They are also embracing experiential and adventure journeys across Jaipur, Rishikesh, Kerala, Auroville, Spiti Valley, Tawang and Karnataka,” he notes.
Meanwhile, according to Esha, easy access to information has changed the entire experience of planning trips. “Now you have everything at your fingertips, and with so much information online, you can make your own plans. There are apps for flights, stays, travel activities, and cabs, while social media gives access to itineraries and travel information,” she says.
Destinations are evolving too. While Dubai, Thailand, Bali and Vietnam remain popular choices for first-time solo travellers because of affordability and convenience, women are now exploring offbeat places such as Jordan, Morocco, Bhutan and Phu Quoc.
For Esha, one of her most memorable solo journeys was to Jordan. “It is one of my favourite destinations. It was a convenient and comfortable trip filled with beautiful scenery and nature. Since all the activities are just two to three hours away, there is less transit time. The people are hospitable, the food is amazing, and it is one trip I will always remember,” she says, smiling.
Somewhere between early morning flights, getting lost in unfamiliar lanes, eating alone at little cafés, and watching sunsets in a new city, many women are slowly finding a version of themselves they had forgotten.