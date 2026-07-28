Beyond destinations: Women discover themselves through travel

The reasons behind the increase in women’s solo travel are deeply personal, too. Esha Hindocha aka Esha Beyond Borders, travel content creator across Instagram and YouTube shares, “There are a couple of reasons — one being financial independence. If you are dependent on someone else, you cannot go without them. Secondly, there is a sense of freedom because you do not need to depend on or answer to someone about where you go, what you do, or which place you choose. When you are at home, you are constantly attached to a lot of labels. But when you travel, you’re just seen as a person and not as someone’s daughter, sister, wife or mother,” she shares.