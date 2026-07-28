Civic bodies rope in ASCI to strengthen sanitation under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

HYDERABAD: To strengthen urban sanitation and municipal service delivery, the GHMC, CMC and MMC have decided to engage the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) as their Swachhata Knowledge Partner for 2026-27.

The initiative, approved under the Capacity Building component of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, aims to provide comprehensive training to stakeholders across the three civic bodies to improve sanitation and solid waste management.

Approved by the standing committees of all three corporations, the programme seeks to improve their performance in Swachh Survekshan 2026-27 while promoting sustainable urban sanitation, effective waste management, Garbage Free City status, clean city initiatives and sustained Open Defecation Free outcomes.

Officials said the programme would strengthen institutional capacity and equip municipal personnel with better technical and operational skills to improve service delivery.

Its objectives include improving Swachh Survekshan rankings through targeted training, building an inclusive capacity-building ecosystem, promoting best practices in sanitation and solid waste management, strengthening GFC and ODF protocols, and creating a sustainable system for continuous improvement in urban local bodies.

According to GHMC officials, the programme will cover 13 stakeholder categories, including elected representatives, administrative and executive officials, municipal engineers, sanitary inspectors, health officers, HMWSSB engineers, STP operators, Tulip interns, brand ambassadors, sanitation workers, Safai Mitras, NGOs, Resident Welfare Associations, market associations, bulk waste generators, self-help groups, and government and private institutions.

The programme will include training needs assessments, development of training modules and standard operating procedures (SoPs), exposure visits and structured evaluations. Special skill-development training will also be provided to frontline sanitation workers covering the entire waste management value chain.