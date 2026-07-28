Deepali Noor: Pushpa's overall journey was the most challenging

What was the most enjoyable part of the design process?

I have never been someone who walks into a mall and simply picks something off the rack. I have always loved creating something new and experimenting with unconventional ideas. The best part was sitting with my team, brainstorming endlessly and exploring different possibilities for every character. Watching those ideas come together was incredibly satisfying. The Pushpa team became like family. We spent nearly five years together across Pushpa and Pushpa 2, and those memories will always stay with me.