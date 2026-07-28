GameStorii: A gaming arena for every generation

That same philosophy shows up in the arena’s tagline, ‘Play. Compete. Sweat. Repeat.’ He says the fitness angle is more than marketing — it’s baked into the design. “In a world where people can’t leave their phones out of their sight for a few seconds, we are proud to say that when people come to our arena, they forget everything,” he expresses. Most visitors leave their phones in lockers entirely by choice. “The ones that take it into the arena with them leave it unanswered when they get calls because they are completely immersed in the little world GameStorii has created,” he notes.