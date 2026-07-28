Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro plans to upgrade ten stations as pilot project

He directed officials to utilise street-level parking more efficiently and suggested improvements after inspecting parking facilities at the three stations.
Hyderabad Metro Rail Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy directed officials to prepare station-specific development plans, with 10 Metro stations to be upgraded as a pilot project
Hyderabad Metro Rail Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy directed officials to prepare station-specific development plans, with 10 Metro stations to be upgraded as a pilot projectFile Photo | Express
Express News Service
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HYDERABAD: To improve passenger services, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Additional Managing Director B Ajith Reddy on Monday directed officials to prepare station-specific development plans, with 10 Metro stations to be upgraded as a pilot project.

Ajith travelled by Metro from Begumpet to Raidurg, inspecting platforms, concourses and street-level facilities at Begumpet, Ameerpet and Raidurg stations. He said similar inspections would be carried out at other stations in phases. He directed officials to utilise street-level parking more efficiently and suggested improvements after inspecting parking facilities at the three stations.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the maintenance of the central median between Metro pillars, Ajith instructed officials to improve upkeep and ensure there is no compromise on cleanliness or quality of work.

At Raidurg station, he inspected the skywalk, pedestrian connectivity to nearby IT companies and passenger movement at the Mindspace junction, directing officials to streamline arrangements during peak hours.

Hyderabad Metro Rail
upgraded facilities