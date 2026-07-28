Making sense of life through laughter

That process has also helped him connect with students who have found pieces of their own lives in his comedy. Looking back at the response to his NEET video, Harshit says it reminded him that humour can sometimes do much more than entertain. “A lot of students told me they finally felt understood after watching it. They said they didn’t know how to process what had happened, but the video gave them hope. I realised that whatever is mentionable is manageable. Like a good poem or shayari, when someone expresses what you’re feeling, you don’t feel alone anymore,” says Harshit.