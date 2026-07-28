Moosapet residents urge HYDRAA to protect 6.18 acres of government land

HYDERABAD: Residents of Moosapet urged HYDRAA to protect 6.18 acres of government land worth around Rs 600 crore from alleged encroachments during its weekly Prajavani on Monday, where 42 grievances were received.

The complainants said the government had earmarked 10.18 acres between Kukatpally and Moosapet, allotting 4 acres to the HMWSSB for a water treatment plant and 2 acres for government schools.

Although the land was handed over to the Education department in 2023, the schools were never built. Residents said private organisations have encroached on the school site and the remaining 4.18 acres by erecting sheds, and sought fencing of the land.

In another complaint, residents said a mix concrete plant in Survey No. 419 of Dundigal village was causing severe air and noise pollution near schools and residential colonies.

Residents of Kuntloor village in Abdullapurmet mandal

also sought protection of 100 acres of Bhoodan and government land in Survey Nos. 215-224, alleging large-scale encroachments.