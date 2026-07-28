New home for timeless metals

The revival, however, extends far beyond consumers. “When we started, the average artisan was about 52 years old. Today it’s around 36. That tells us younger generations are returning to the craft. If we had focused only on growing the business, we may have survived for a few years. Instead, we invested in the ecosystem. The experienced artisans bring mastery, while the younger ones bring fresh ideas and the confidence to experiment. That’s what keeps a craft alive,” he notes.