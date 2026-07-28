Sridhar Babu sets September 30 deadline for road-widening project

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday inspected the Bahadurpally-Kompally road-widening project at Dulapally and directed officials to complete the works within the stipulated timelines.

Reviewing the project’s progress, the minister instructed officials to expedite pending works and remove bottlenecks. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the shifting of electrical poles along the forest stretch by August 15 and complete road-widening works by September 30. He also asked officials to expedite land acquisition in Dulapally and Bahadurpally.

Sridhar instructed the HMDA to submit proposals for stormwater drains to the CMC for examination and necessary action to provide adequate drainage along the corridor.