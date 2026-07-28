Suspected drug peddler rams car into Hyderabad police team, constable injured

HYDERABAD: A police constable sustained a fracture after a suspected drug peddler allegedly rammed his car into Hyderabad City Police’s Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) personnel while attempting to escape a raid in Abids on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, an H-NEW team led by Inspector Srikanth was conducting surveillance on Tilak Road around 2 pm following specific information about a narcotics transaction. The officers intercepted a car in which the suspect had allegedly arrived to supply drugs.
The accused, Saif, a resident of Hussaini Alam, initially appeared to stop the vehicle but allegedly accelerated as police approached, hitting the officers before fleeing. Constable Mahesh Yadav suffered a fracture to his right leg, while constable Vamshidhar sustained minor injuries.
Inspector Srikanth chased the vehicle. Around 2.30 pm, the accused allegedly rammed another car near Grand Hotel in Afzalgunj before speeding away. When the inspector attempted to intercept the vehicle near the Afzalgunj bus stop, Saif allegedly drove towards him. The officer managed to move aside but fell on the road, sustaining injuries to both hands.
Based on Mahesh’s complaint, Abids police registered a case, including a charge of attempt to murder. Afzalgunj police also registered a separate case on Inspector Srikanth’s complaint.
Sources said the accused was later detained, though police declined to confirm the development. Investigation is under way. Police also found that the car involved has pending traffic challans worth `2,305 on the e-challan portal, including violations for speeding and dangerous driving.
Drunk driver held after fatal hit-and-run bid
Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of liquor and fatally knocking down a pedestrian under the Rajendranagar police station limits on Sunday night. The accused, Sai Nithin, allegedly hit 52-year-old Bhiren Roy while the latter was crossing the road around 1.30 am. Roy died on the spot. Police said the car was being driven at a high speed. Locals intercepted the vehicle and caught the driver after he allegedly tried to flee without stopping. A breath analyser test showed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 60, police said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.