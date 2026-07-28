Suspected drug peddler rams car into Hyderabad police team, constable injured

HYDERABAD: A police constable sustained a fracture after a suspected drug peddler allegedly rammed his car into Hyderabad City Police’s Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) personnel while attempting to escape a raid in Abids on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, an H-NEW team led by Inspector Srikanth was conducting surveillance on Tilak Road around 2 pm following specific information about a narcotics transaction. The officers intercepted a car in which the suspect had allegedly arrived to supply drugs.

The accused, Saif, a resident of Hussaini Alam, initially appeared to stop the vehicle but allegedly accelerated as police approached, hitting the officers before fleeing. Constable Mahesh Yadav suffered a fracture to his right leg, while constable Vamshidhar sustained minor injuries.

Inspector Srikanth chased the vehicle. Around 2.30 pm, the accused allegedly rammed another car near Grand Hotel in Afzalgunj before speeding away. When the inspector attempted to intercept the vehicle near the Afzalgunj bus stop, Saif allegedly drove towards him. The officer managed to move aside but fell on the road, sustaining injuries to both hands.