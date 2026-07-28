Three arrested for murder of 17-year-old boy in Kalapathar

HYDERABAD: The Kalapathar police on Monday arrested three persons for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Biryanishah Tekri earlier this month.

The victim, Faiz Mohammed alias Azaan, was allegedly murdered in the early hours of July 19.

According to police, the accused — Mohammed Abrar, Mohammed Ismail alias Farhaan and Mohammed Ashfaq — had gone to Biryanishah Tekri around 2.30 am in search of another person.

When Faiz questioned their presence in the locality, Abrar and Ismail allegedly attacked him with knives while Ashfaq assaulted him with fists. Faiz sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The accused fled after the attack.

Police launched an investigation by examining eyewitnesses, collecting forensic evidence and analysing technical clues. Acting on specific information, they arrested the trio near Chandrayangutta on Monday.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police recovered two blood-stained knives and clothes, the two-wheeler used in the offence and three mobile phones.

Police said all three accused have previous criminal cases registered against them. They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.