Bhargavi Kunam: Weaving the queen within

Drawing inspiration from the eternal balance of Shiv and Shakti, city-based designer Bhargavi Kunam’s latest collection, Rani, is a celebration of feminine strength, grace, and individuality. The collection reflects the duality that defines womanhood; power and softness, resilience and elegance. In conversation with CE, the designer speaks about her new line, sustainability, and the journey behind building her label.

Excerpts

Tell us about your latest collection, Rani.

Rani is inspired by the timeless balance of Shiv and Shakti, strength and grace, power and gentleness, creation and resilience. Rooted in this philosophy, the collection celebrates the regal essence of womanhood and the empowering spirit that every woman carries within her. More than a collection, Rani is an ode to the queen within every woman.

What textiles, silhouettes and colours define the collection?

The colour palette has been carefully curated to reflect divine energy while embodying both royal heritage and feminine elegance. With a strong emphasis on artisanal techniques and enduring craftsmanship, Rani brings together intricate details and timeless artistry. The silhouettes are designed for the modern woman who embraces tradition while confidently expressing her individuality and strength.