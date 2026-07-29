Bhargavi Kunam: Weaving the queen within

Drawing inspiration from the eternal balance of Shiv and Shakti, city-based designer Bhargavi Kunam’s latest collection, Rani, is a celebration of feminine strength, grace, and individuality. The collection reflects the duality that defines womanhood; power and softness, resilience and elegance. In conversation with CE, the designer speaks about her new line, sustainability, and the journey behind building her label.
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Tell us about your latest collection, Rani.
Rani is inspired by the timeless balance of Shiv and Shakti, strength and grace, power and gentleness, creation and resilience. Rooted in this philosophy, the collection celebrates the regal essence of womanhood and the empowering spirit that every woman carries within her. More than a collection, Rani is an ode to the queen within every woman.
What textiles, silhouettes and colours define the collection?
The colour palette has been carefully curated to reflect divine energy while embodying both royal heritage and feminine elegance. With a strong emphasis on artisanal techniques and enduring craftsmanship, Rani brings together intricate details and timeless artistry. The silhouettes are designed for the modern woman who embraces tradition while confidently expressing her individuality and strength.
How important is Hyderabad as a market for your label?
Hyderabad has evolved into a city that welcomes experimentation in fashion. Consumers here are increasingly open to exploring new silhouettes, contemporary interpretations, and fresh design perspectives. This openness creates an environment where creativity can truly thrive. As a designer, it gives me the freedom to push boundaries, explore new ideas, and approach fashion with a more innovative mindset.
What fashion trend resonates with you the most?
Without a doubt, sustainability. It is no longer just a trend but a necessary shift in the way we consume fashion. People are becoming more mindful about their purchasing choices, choosing quality over quantity and investing in pieces that have longevity and purpose. Sustainability is increasingly becoming an integral part of how fashion is designed, produced, and worn.
What inspired you to start the label Bhargavi Kunam?
My inspiration comes from my childhood. My mother used to make clothes for me, and that created a deeply personal connection between clothing, emotion, and self-expression. Fashion became more than just garments; it became a way to tell stories, preserve memories, and celebrate meaningful moments. Those values continue to form the foundation of my brand, which is built on connection, emotion, and individuality.
What were some of the challenges you faced in the early days?
Challenges are an inevitable part of any journey. They taught me resilience, determination, and the importance of trusting my vision.
What’s next for the brand?
We have an exciting year ahead. Some of the highlights include an intimate showcase in Bengaluru with Deepa Reddy this July, a series of exhibitions and showcases, plans to expand with a new Bengaluru store, fashion presentations in the United States, and the launch of our Pret line. It is a period of growth, creativity, and meaningful connections, and we are looking forward to every step of it.