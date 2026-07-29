Cycle walk, skywalks among key proposals for Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) has launched a major push for integrated urban mobility, with proposals including an elevated cycle walk along Hussainsagar, multimodal connectivity at all 51 MMTS stations, intelligent traffic management and improved pedestrian infrastructure across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area.

The proposals were discussed during the first meetings of four Working Groups constituted by the state government to strengthen coordination and accelerate sustainable transport initiatives.

Key proposals include an elevated cycle walk linking Hussainsagar’s tourist destinations with public transport hubs, Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) plans for all 51 MMTS stations, improved first- and last-mile Metro connectivity, feasibility studies for multi-level parking facilities and extension of the Outer Ring Road cycle track to adjoining growth corridors.

The groups also discussed policies on Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA), Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), Non-Motorised Transport (NMT), parking, street vending and the proposed Telangana State Ropeway.

Other proposals include skywalks at LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Hitec City and near IKEA, redevelopment of under-flyover spaces, and pilot vending zones at Ameerpet Junction and Satyam Theatre Junction before expanding them across all 12 zones of Hyderabad.

Working Group-IV reviewed deployment of the Integrated Traffic Intelligence Platform (Trafficure), traffic simulation studies around KBR Park, the GVK-Nanal Nagar corridor and Secunderabad.