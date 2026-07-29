Decoding Cancer: What We Need to Know

Many people battling cancer face not only the disease itself but also the debilitating effects of treatment. Despite growing awareness, there is still considerable confusion about the different types of cancer, their causes, and how they can be prevented or detected early. To help decode some of the most common misconceptions and offer clarity on the disease, Dr Sainath Bhethanabhotla, head – India business operations, MC3, speaks to CE about cancer risks, screening, prevention, and lifestyle changes.
Can you tell us about cancers that people are not aware of?
Cancer can affect almost any part of the body. Among women, the most common cancers are breast cancer, followed by cervical, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. In men, lung cancer, often linked to smoking, is one of the most common, followed by prostate and colorectal cancers. These cancers account for nearly 40 per cent of all cancer cases. The encouraging part is that breast, cervical, and colorectal cancers have well-established screening programmes, which allow for early detection and significantly improve the chances of successful treatment. Unfortunately, despite awareness, many people in India hesitate to undergo regular screening, resulting in delayed diagnosis.
How can people be cautious about cancer-related information on social media?
It is important to understand that we still do not fully know why one individual develops cancer while another does not. There is a difference between a causative factor and a risk factor. Diseases like tuberculosis are caused by TB bacteria, COVID-19 by the coronavirus, and HIV by the HIV virus. Cancer does not have a single known causative agent in most cases.
Instead, we identify risk factors by studying populations. Smoking, obesity, pollution, and certain viral infections such as HPV are among the known risk factors. Prevention, therefore, focuses on reducing these risks. Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, quitting smoking, and taking the HPV vaccine can lower the risk of certain cancers. For many other cancers, regular screening remains the best strategy for early detection
Can oral sex cause cancer?
Certain cancers, particularly cervical and some oral cancers, are associated with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is primarily transmitted through sexual contact. If a person is infected with high-risk strains of HPV, the virus can increase the likelihood of developing these cancers. This is why HPV vaccination plays an important role in preventing HPV-related cancers.
Is there a specific diet that helps prevent cancer?
There is no single diet that can prevent cancer. The best approach is to follow a balanced, nutritious diet that helps maintain a healthy weight and prevents obesity, which is a known risk factor for several cancers. Such a diet also reduces the risk of other lifestyle diseases, including heart disease and stroke. Limiting the intake of red meat may also help lower cancer risk.
Why are cancer patients more prone to heart problems?
There are two major reasons. First, many of the risk factors for cancer such as smoking, obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle are also risk factors for heart disease. Second, certain chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of heart-related complications. The extent of this risk depends on the type of cancer being treated and the medications used.