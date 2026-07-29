Decoding Cancer: What We Need to Know

Can oral sex cause cancer?

Certain cancers, particularly cervical and some oral cancers, are associated with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which is primarily transmitted through sexual contact. If a person is infected with high-risk strains of HPV, the virus can increase the likelihood of developing these cancers. This is why HPV vaccination plays an important role in preventing HPV-related cancers.



Is there a specific diet that helps prevent cancer?

There is no single diet that can prevent cancer. The best approach is to follow a balanced, nutritious diet that helps maintain a healthy weight and prevents obesity, which is a known risk factor for several cancers. Such a diet also reduces the risk of other lifestyle diseases, including heart disease and stroke. Limiting the intake of red meat may also help lower cancer risk.



Why are cancer patients more prone to heart problems?

There are two major reasons. First, many of the risk factors for cancer such as smoking, obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle are also risk factors for heart disease. Second, certain chemotherapy drugs can increase the risk of heart-related complications. The extent of this risk depends on the type of cancer being treated and the medications used.