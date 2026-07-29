Dream-Reality Confusion: The sleep phenomenon That Blurs Memory and Reality



For people who experience frequent episodes, both specialists stress the importance of seeking help rather than dismissing it as ‘just vivid dreams.’ “Multiple Sleep Latency Testing (MSLT), overnight polysomnography, a thorough sleep history, actigraphy, and sleep diaries can help determine whether DRC is linked to an underlying sleep disorder,” says Dr Nagarjuna.

Dr Virinchi advises consulting a professional if the episodes become frequent or disruptive. “Professional help is recommended if dream-reality confusion becomes frequent, causes distress, affects work or relationships, or is accompanied by severe anxiety, depression, hallucinations, memory problems, or sleep disturbances,” he concludes.