Hyderabad: ED arrests key accused in US call centre scam

HYDERABAD: Intensifying its investigation into a fake call centre scam perpetrated from Hyderabad targeting foreign nationals, including US citizens, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted fresh raids and took key accused Vikas K Nimar into custody.

According to sources, the investigation revealed that the accused allegedly impersonated officials of US government agencies and intimidated victims by claiming they were involved in tax defaults, loan dues or illegal activities. The accused also allegedly threatened legal action and coerced victims into purchasing Amazon gift cards and making digital payments, fraudulently collecting crores of rupees.

The sources also revealed that the ED found that the proceeds of crime were converted into Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The agency later took him to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for medical examination.

During searches in Ahmedabad, officials allegedly recovered cryptocurrency worth around $12,000, `13.5 lakh in cash, along with crucial documents and digital devices from one of the prime accused, Aakib Ghulam Rasool Ghanchi.

Meanwhile, sources said the ED is also conducting searches in connection with a drug trafficking case in Bengaluru.