Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills SHO suspended over assault allegations

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday suspended Jubilee Hills Station House Officer (SHO) U Srinivasulu Reddy following allegations of sexual assault and intimidation by a woman.

A 31-year-old woman from Sangareddy district submitted a complaint to Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, alleging that Srinivasulu sexually assaulted her, forced her to undergo an abortion, threatened her, physically assaulted her and took money from her.

According to the complaint, the incident dates back to 2021, when she approached Ameenpur police station over a family dispute. At the time, Srinivasulu was serving as an inspector there. She alleged that he later contacted her regarding the case and gradually demanded sexual favours.

The woman alleged that Srinivasulu later asked her to visit his residence in KPHB and, after she refused, threatened to come to her house. She alleged that he later sexually assaulted her at his residence and that he took her to a hospital when she became pregnant, where she underwent an abortion.

The woman further alleged that Srinivasulu had paid Rs 25 lakh to get posted as Jubilee Hills SHO.