Hyderabad SIR digitisation @ 53% as submission deadline nears

Voter enrolment not linked to address in Aadhaar card

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Karnan said 22,10,655 forms were yet to be digitised and appealed to voters to submit them to BLOs at the earliest to avoid a last-minute rush. He said 4,79,405 voters, accounting for 10.12% of the district’s electorate, had so far been identified under the Absent, Shifted and Dead (ASD) category.

Karnan also dismissed rumours that registering as a voter in Hyderabad would affect access to welfare schemes in a person’s native village.

He said the choice of where to register as a voter was entirely an individual’s decision and had no bearing on eligibility for Union or state government welfare schemes. He also clarified that voter enrolment was not linked to the address mentioned on an Aadhaar card.

Among the 15 Assembly constituencies, Bahadurpura recorded the highest digitisation rate at 58.74%, followed by Karwan (56.99%), Chandrayangutta (56.33%) and Secunderabad (55.60%). Malakpet recorded the lowest progress at 49.70%, while Musheerabad stood at 50.12%, Sanathnagar at 50.75%, Jubilee Hills at 50.97%, Amberpet at 51.59%, Yakutpura at 51.72%, Khairatabad at 51.87%, Secunderabad Cantonment at 51.91%, Charminar at 53.33%, Goshamahal at 53.84% and Nampally at 54.76%.