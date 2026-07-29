Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer detained in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Nearly 10 days after a sexual assault case was registered against trainee IPS officer Uday Krishna Reddy, the Hyderabad police detained him on Tuesday.

The trainee officer had earlier been reported as untraceable by the police. Hours before he was detained, however, Uday told a vernacular news channel that he was not absconding but had travelled to his native village in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district to visit his ailing grandmother. He claimed the police had searched only his temporary residences in Hyderabad and not his native village, adding that he would cooperate with the investigation.

The case stems from a complaint lodged on July 18 by a 30-year-old woman trainee at the Attapur police station. She alleged that from June 23 onwards, Uday subjected her to continuous sexual harassment by sending abusive WhatsApp messages, using derogatory language and making offensive remarks in the presence of fellow trainees.