HYDRAA reclaimed 3,325 acres worth over Rs 1.5 L cr in 2 years

HYDERABAD: Two years after its formation, the HYDRAA says it has reclaimed 3,325 acres of government land worth around Rs 1.5 lakh crore, while steadily expanding its work on lake restoration and flood mitigation across the city.

Established by the state government on July 19, 2024, HYDRAA was created to tackle urban flooding, protect water bodies and prevent encroachments on government land. Since then, the agency has carried out large-scale enforcement drives to recover public land and restore Hyderabad’s natural drainage network.

HYDRAA has focused on reviving Hyderabad’s historic chain of interconnected lakes. Its conservation efforts have centred on protecting lakes, nalas, streams and adjoining public land from encroachments while restoring the city’s natural water systems.

So far, six lakes have been rejuvenated, while restoration work on 14 more is under way. The agency has also taken up the development of four major lakes as Mini Tank Bunds, with plans for landscaping, walking tracks, recreational facilities and other public amenities.

Flood mitigation has remained another major focus area. HYDRAA has undertaken desilting of lakes and nalas, restoration and widening of stormwater channels, and improvements to lake inlet and outlet systems to improve the movement of rainwater through the city’s drainage network.

According to the agency, these interventions have reduced flooding in several vulnerable localities, while also enhancing groundwater recharge and improving the surrounding urban environment.