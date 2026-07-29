Raghav Chaitanya: I don’t measure success by numbers

As listeners continue to associate him with soulful romantic tracks, Raghav says he wants to keep surprising them with different music. “I want to sing everything. I don’t want to limit myself and want to experiment more. If you’ve heard Ek Tukda Dhoop, you’ll know that it’s very different from what I’ve sung in Metro In Dino or Cocktail 2. I want people to experiment with my voice too and not typecast me into one kind of music,” he narrates.

Reflecting on his long association with composer Pritam and how their collaboration has evolved over the years, Raghav observes, “I’ve been working with him since 2020. I sang my first song with him in Ludo, which was the climax song. Over the last five years, the more we’ve worked together, the more freedom I’ve had. He’s the kind of person who gives you the song and the brief, and then lets you free-flow with it.”

Looking back at his journey, he doesn’t believe there was one defining breakthrough that changed everything. “Every song gives you something. My first song in a film was in Thappad, and that was very special because a lot of people heard me through it, and I started singing in movies. Then I sang in Ek Villain Returns. Every day is a new day. No matter how big a song you get, the hunger to do more never goes away. There is no turning point. You sing a song; sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t,” he mentions.

Giving a glimpse into what a typical day looks like when he is creating music, the singer notes, “My creative process is very simple. I stay in my studio room all day, where I make music and sing songs for composers, mostly from there. I also listen to different kinds of music and sometimes make music for myself. Then I have a PS5 in my studio room, so I’ll do music for 50 minutes and then start playing a game. It goes alternately, and sometimes friends come over too.”