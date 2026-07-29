Sia Nagasri Jayakumar: Singing beyond the stage

For most teenagers, music is an after-school activity. For 15-year-old Sia Nagasri Jayakumar, it has become a way of giving back. The San Jose-based Carnatic vocalist recently travelled to Hyderabad to present Sangeetha Seva Saadhana, a fundraising concert for Saadhana Welfare Society, which supports intellectually challenged individuals. A disciple of renowned Carnatic maestro Vidwan KN Shashikiran, Sia represents a generation of young artistes who see classical music not only as an art form but also as a means of creating social impact.
For Sia, the idea of using music for service evolved through a series of experiences. Recalling the Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival two years ago, she says the scale of the celebrations and the sense of community transformed her perspective. “Seeing people from across the globe come together for one of the biggest Thyagaraja festivals in the world really changed my perspective on social causes,” she says.
Her volunteering with Janyaa, a non-profit supporting underprivileged children in India, further strengthened that outlook. Inspired by the work of Janyaa, the Cleveland festival and her guru’s Global Arts Temple initiatives, she launched Harmony Resonance, an initiative that raises funds for charitable organisations through music. “I wanted to give back to the communities that have helped children like me,” she says.
Her Hyderabad performance carried special significance. “It was God’s grace,” she says, recalling how her guru asked her to recite shlokas dedicated to Goddess Saraswati before stepping on stage. “He told me Saraswati Devi would come and sing through me, and that is truly what happened. It was a dream come true,” she adds.
Growing up in California while training in the Carnatic tradition has helped Sia remain deeply connected to her roots. She began learning music in the US before continuing under Vidwan KN Shashikiran, travelling regularly to India for lessons. “Learning from teachers in the US and then coming to Chennai and Hyderabad to learn from Shashi Sir has been a wonderful experience. The vibrant Carnatic community in the Bay Area has also helped me stay rooted to my culture,” she says.
Despite juggling academics and music, Sia has never considered practice a chore. “I enjoy singing and want to become a singer when I grow up. I also study music at school and play the violin. All these art forms inspire me to continue,” she says.
Training under Shashikiran has shaped her far beyond music. During visits to Chennai, she practised for six to eight hours a day, learning lessons in patience and discipline. “Sir taught me that the work we do is not just for one performance but for life. Hard work always pays off,” she concludes.