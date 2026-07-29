Sia Nagasri Jayakumar: Singing beyond the stage

Growing up in California while training in the Carnatic tradition has helped Sia remain deeply connected to her roots. She began learning music in the US before continuing under Vidwan KN Shashikiran, travelling regularly to India for lessons. “Learning from teachers in the US and then coming to Chennai and Hyderabad to learn from Shashi Sir has been a wonderful experience. The vibrant Carnatic community in the Bay Area has also helped me stay rooted to my culture,” she says.