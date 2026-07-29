When Red Palms Signal Liver Trouble

Red palms, medically known as Palmar Erythema, may seem like a harmless change in skin colour, something that is easy to notice and just as easy to ignore. This painless redness can sometimes be a normal occurrence. However, when it persists or appears alongside other changes in the body, it can offer an important clue about underlying health concerns, including chronic liver disease. Red palms are one of the visible signs associated with liver disease, but their presence alone does not confirm advanced liver damage. Explaining this, Dr TLVD Prasad Babu, HOD - department of surgical gastroenterology at Yashoda Hospitals, says, “Although persistent reddening of the palms, or Palmar Erythema, is a known symptom of liver disease, it is not unique to the liver and does not always indicate advanced damage. Impaired hepatic metabolism in chronic liver disease changes the levels of hormones and vasoactive substances (such as increased circulating estrogen and vasodilators), which results in visible redness and dilatation of the superficial palmar vessels. Palmar erythema is frequently associated with cirrhosis. However, other systemic conditions or earlier stages of the disease may also cause it.”