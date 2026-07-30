Cooling-free infrared breakthrough

This project is the result of a collaboration between BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI). How did academia and industry complement each other during this research?

The collaboration was highly complementary. The first author of the paper, Harsha, is pursuing his PhD in our laboratory because of our expertise in synthesising and scaling nanomaterials.



At BITS Pilani, we developed, optimised and scaled the nanomaterials. CMTI, which functions under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, contributed significantly towards device packaging, implementation and experimental validation. Together, both institutions combined their strengths to develop and validate the complete infrared sensor.



