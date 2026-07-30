Cyberabad Municipal Corporation invites bids for mechanised sweeping

HYDERABAD: The CMC has initiated plans to introduce mechanised road sweeping across about 5,140 km of non-Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) roads to modernise sanitation and improve road cleanliness.

CMC has invited Expressions of Interest from experienced agencies to identify suitable mechanised sweeping technologies and operational models. The study will assess road conditions, traffic, parking constraints, encroachments, dust accumulation and equipment suitability across arterial roads, internal roads, footpaths, medians, junctions, flyovers, underpasses and public spaces.

Agencies will recommend suitable electric- or fuel-powered sweepers, including truck-mounted, compact, vacuum and footpath cleaning machines, besides evaluating operational and financial viability.

Based on the findings, CMC plans pilot demonstrations before inviting separate tenders for large-scale implementation. The initiative aims to create a cleaner, dust-free and technology-driven road maintenance system across Cyberabad.