Hyderabad student ends life after slap by lecturer

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old Intermediate student died by suicide at his residence on Tuesday after a lecturer allegedly humiliated and slapped him. The deceased, T Tarun, was a resident of Kothapalli village in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
According to a police complaint filed by his brother, Telugu Mohan, Tarun was a second-year student at the Government Junior College, Gadwal. He had recently ranked second in the district by scoring 434 out of 440 marks in his first-year examinations.
Tarun died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan with a saree while his family members were away. Police recovered a two-page suicide note written by Tarun on an examination pad.
A case has been registered and the probe is on.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.