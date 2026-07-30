Hyderabad student ends life after slap by lecturer

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old Intermediate student died by suicide at his residence on Tuesday after a lecturer allegedly humiliated and slapped him. The deceased, T Tarun, was a resident of Kothapalli village in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

According to a police complaint filed by his brother, Telugu Mohan, Tarun was a second-year student at the Government Junior College, Gadwal. He had recently ranked second in the district by scoring 434 out of 440 marks in his first-year examinations.

Tarun died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan with a saree while his family members were away. Police recovered a two-page suicide note written by Tarun on an examination pad.

A case has been registered and the probe is on.