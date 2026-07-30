In the Viewing Room: Where every artwork starts a conversation

Walk into Kalakriti Art Gallery and the first thing that strikes you is that no two works seem to be speaking the same language, yet somehow they are part of the same conversation. In the Viewing Room brings together 15 artists from across disciplines, with bronze sculptures, rosewood inlay works, layered landscapes and contemporary paintings sharing the same space. Rather than following a rigid theme, the exhibition unfolds like a series of encounters, where each artwork offers a different way of looking at memory, movement, heritage and the world around us. Conceptualised and curated collectively by the Kalakriti Gallery team, the exhibition invites visitors to slow down, wander between perspectives and discover unexpected connections of their own. On view until August 18, it offers a glimpse into the many directions contemporary art is taking today.