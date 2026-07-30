Parental negligence, unfettered social media usage leading to online grooming: Police Commissioner

HYDERABAD: A prominent social activist has flagged the online grooming and trafficking of minors on social media, but Hyderabad police say no cases involving girls being forced into prostitution have been reported.

What they do confirm is a disturbing pattern across the city — minors, some as young as 11, are being lured from their homes through social media and online gaming platforms, and in some cases sexually assaulted and blackmailed. Police say parental negligence and unrestricted access to social media lie at the heart of many such cases.

Investigators said several victims were persuaded to travel to other cities or states after befriending strangers online. In many instances, however, police tracked them before they reached their destinations and reunited them with their families.

On Tuesday, Padma Shri awardee and anti-human trafficking activist Sunitha Krishnan posted on X: “Extremely disturbing to see the number of teenagers from Old City of Hyderabad being groomed on Instagram and lured into prostitution. The age profile of the victims is 11-13 years. This is scary and needs urgent intervention. A large campaign about social media use in the communities, especially with men and boys, is the need of the hour”.