Sara Gurpal: Music has no language

Every city leaves an impression, and for Sara, Hyderabad has always stood out for its warmth and hospitality. Sharing what keeps bringing her back, the singer says, “I am generally very excited to be in Hyderabad and it’s the Friendship Day weekend, so nothing can be better than that. What I like about Hyderabad are the people. I come from Haryana but Hyderabad has a completely different culture, people and food, but it feels so comforting, warm and welcoming. And what I enjoy the most here is getting to sing Telugu and Tamil songs.”