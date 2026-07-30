Sara Gurpal: Music has no language

Singer, actor and model Sara Gurpal has steadily built a name for herself in the Punjabi entertainment industry with her music, films and television appearances. Best known for songs such as Tu Chahida, Bawli and Bairan Chori, she has also featured in Punjabi films including Manje Bistre and Dangar Doctor Jelly, besides becoming a familiar face through Bigg Boss 14. Now, as Sara gets ready to perform in Hyderabad this Friendship Day weekend on August 1 at Prism Club and Kitchen, Financial District, the artist opens up about the city’s warmth, curating live shows, the people who inspire her, staying connected to her roots and everything that keeps her creatively driven.
Every city leaves an impression, and for Sara, Hyderabad has always stood out for its warmth and hospitality. Sharing what keeps bringing her back, the singer says, “I am generally very excited to be in Hyderabad and it’s the Friendship Day weekend, so nothing can be better than that. What I like about Hyderabad are the people. I come from Haryana but Hyderabad has a completely different culture, people and food, but it feels so comforting, warm and welcoming. And what I enjoy the most here is getting to sing Telugu and Tamil songs.”
Since this performance coincides with Friendship Day celebrations, the evening has been planned around the occasion to make it memorable for concertgoers. Sara shares, “This time, it’s going to be bigger, and we have a very different set list prepared. And obviously, we have prepared a lot of songs for Friendship Day.”
The celebration of friendship also makes her reflect on the people who have stood beside her through different phases of life. Speaking about one such person, Sara highlights, “Friendship Day is very important for me because I have a few friends who are very close and have always been supportive. It’s very important to have friends who tell you all your flaws and not just say good things. This year I’m dedicating this Friendship Day to her.”
Creating the right atmosphere during a live performance is something she believes depends entirely on the audience in front of her. Explaining how she shapes every setlist, Sara narrates, “Music has no language. If you like something, it can be Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Spanish or anything else. I just look at the people and see what they are enjoying. Nowadays everybody likes good music, so I choose the best songs, go with the vibes and simply give people what they want.”
While audiences know her as an actor and performer, she admits that singing continues to push her out of her comfort zone every single time. Reflecting on the challenges that come with being a vocalist, she explains, “Being a singer is very challenging. It is not something you can just learn from any class or by listening to a song. You have to be very smart and hardworking to reach a stage and sing the song you love in a very good way. That challenge excites me the most.”
Her calendar remains packed even after the Hyderabad concert, with new music and international performances already lined up. Giving a glimpse of what is next, Sara reveals, “I will be performing in Kuala Lumpur. I have just released Bawli, a new EP is releasing next month and there are some very big collaborations that will be announced in the coming months.”