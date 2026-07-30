Trainee IPS M Uday Krishna Reddy sent to judicial custody in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting his colleague at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), was arrested by Attapur police and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.
A 30-year-old woman trainee officer had lodged a complaint with Attapur police on July 18, accusing him of sexual harassment, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail.
Police registered a case under Sections 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, 127(2), 115(2), 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act.
After recording the victim’s statement, additional charges under Sections 64(1) read with 63(b)(iii) and 109 of the BNS were added.
According to a press note issued by Rajendranagar DCP S Srinivas, the accused came into contact with the woman trainee through Instagram in mid-2025 after she responded to a post about his journey towards joining the Indian Police Service.
After exchanging contact details and developing a rapport over conversations about his humble background, the two entered into a relationship.
The DCP said their relationship, during his training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) and SVPNPA, was marked by frequent arguments, emotional manipulation, possessiveness and volatile behaviour.
The accused threatened suicide, displayed weapons, insulted her, demanded multiple relationships and harassed her by damaging her laptop, creating fake social media accounts after being blocked, threatening to release private chats, and contacting her family and colleagues without consent, according to the police.
The victim ended the relationship and later married another person. Police said the accused allegedly continued the harassment after learning about her marriage and committed offences mentioned in the complaint and statements of witnesses.
Police said the investigation found his involvement in the alleged offences.
He was taken into custody on Tuesday around 9.30 pm near Aramghar ‘X’ Roads in Hyderabad.