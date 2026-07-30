Trainee IPS M Uday Krishna Reddy sent to judicial custody in sexual assault case

HYDERABAD: Trainee IPS officer M Uday Krishna Reddy, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting his colleague at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), was arrested by Attapur police and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman trainee officer had lodged a complaint with Attapur police on July 18, accusing him of sexual harassment, physical assault, criminal intimidation and blackmail.

Police registered a case under Sections 74, 75, 77, 78, 79, 127(2), 115(2), 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

After recording the victim’s statement, additional charges under Sections 64(1) read with 63(b)(iii) and 109 of the BNS were added.

According to a press note issued by Rajendranagar DCP S Srinivas, the accused came into contact with the woman trainee through Instagram in mid-2025 after she responded to a post about his journey towards joining the Indian Police Service.

After exchanging contact details and developing a rapport over conversations about his humble background, the two entered into a relationship.