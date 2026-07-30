Triptii Dimri: I’m grateful that more filmmakers are reaching out now

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Triptii Dimri and she’s made every minute of it count. She arrived quietly with Laila Majnu, a debut steeped in young, aching love, then shape-shifted through the haunting Bulbbul and the soul-baring Qala. But it was the one-two-three punch of Animal, Bad Newz, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 that turned her into a household name. With Prabhas’s Spirit already building anticipation, the momentum isn’t slowing down. And off screen? She’s just made history as the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret. In a conversation with CE, the actress opens up about fame, misconceptions, fashion, and what still makes her say yes to a script.
Excerpts
How do you look back at your journey?
With gratitude. Every project, challenge, and learning experience has shaped me, and I’m proud that my journey has been driven by passion rather than a fixed formula.
What is one misconception people have about you that you would like to change?
People often think I’m very reserved. While I value my privacy, I’m actually quite warm, fun-loving, and deeply connected to the people around me.
Has success changed the kinds of scripts that now come your way?
I think every phase of your journey brings different opportunities. I’m grateful that more filmmakers are reaching out now and that I’m getting to hear a wider variety of stories. But at the end of the day, what matters to
me is whether I connect with the script and the character. That’s something that hasn’t changed.
How conscious are you about avoiding being boxed into a particular image?
It’s not something I consciously think about. I’ve always been drawn to characters that make me feel something and challenge me in some way. The point of being an actor is to explore new lives, become people you dont know or might never meet. As an actor, you want to explore different emotions, different worlds and different experiences. I feel fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity to play such varied roles, and I hope I can continue doing that.
Does the audience’s expectations excite you or make you more cautious?
It’s definitely more exciting than intimidating. The love and support from the audience motivate me to keep growing, challenging myself, and making meaningful choices. I’m grateful for that trust, and it inspires me to always give my best, both personally and professionally.
Do you enjoy experimenting with fashion?
I enjoy experimenting with fashion, but I always prioritise feeling comfortable and authentic. Trends come and go, but personal style is about wearing what makes you feel confident. I love trying new things, as long as they feel true to who I am.
Being the first Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, what does it mean to represent India?
I was genuinely excited and a little emotional. Victoria’s Secret is such an iconic global brand, so being chosen as its first Indian brand ambassador felt incredibly special. Beyond the personal milestone, it was also a proud moment to see Indian talent being recognised on a global platform.
Tell us about the most recent collection.
The latest collection brings together two exciting launches for the season — the Cool Bra Collection, featuring the innovative CoolBra™️ designed for breathable, all-day comfort, and the Signature Collection, inspired by effortless style and Victoria’s Secret’s iconic heritage stripe design. What stands out to me about the Signature Collection is how effortlessly they combine comfort and style. They’re designed for modern women who want to feel confident, comfortable, and themselves every day, and I think that’s what makes them so appealing.
What’s more on the plate?
I’m excited about the projects I’m currently working on but it’s a little early to talk about them in detail. I’m just looking forward to continuing this journey, working with talented, excited people and hopefully bringing stories to audiences that they connect with and enjoy.