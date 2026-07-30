Triptii Dimri: I’m grateful that more filmmakers are reaching out now



How conscious are you about avoiding being boxed into a particular image?

It’s not something I consciously think about. I’ve always been drawn to characters that make me feel something and challenge me in some way. The point of being an actor is to explore new lives, become people you dont know or might never meet. As an actor, you want to explore different emotions, different worlds and different experiences. I feel fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity to play such varied roles, and I hope I can continue doing that.