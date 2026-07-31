HGCL plans scientific safety audit of ORR

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has initiated the process of appointing a professional safety consultant to undertake a comprehensive safety audit of the 158 km ORR to identify accident risks and recommend engineering measures for safer travel.

The audit will cover the entire eight-lane ORR, operated under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model, in accordance with the concession agreement signed in May 2023 between HMDA, HGCL and IRB Golconda Expressway Private Limited.

The consultant will assess speeding, wrong-way driving, lane discipline, heavy vehicle movement, interchange operations, toll plazas, emergency lay-bys and other accident-prone locations. Detailed inspections will cover the main carriageway, service roads, ramps, underpasses, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure during both day and night.

Crash data from police records, the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), MVDS, HTMS, CCTV footage and toll operators will be analysed to identify black spots and recommend immediate, short-, medium- and long-term engineering interventions with conceptual designs and cost estimates.

The study will also utilise Intelligent Transportation System data, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Automatic Traffic Counters and Classifiers, Variable Message Signs (VMS) and CCTV surveillance, along with speed studies using radar guns, LiDAR and video analytics.