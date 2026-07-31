Hyderabad: Apollo Fertility ordered to pay Rs 5.5 lakh to doctor couple over IVF negligence

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-I, Hyderabad, has held Apollo Fertility Centre, Banjara Hills, and one of its fertility specialists liable for medical negligence and awarded Rs 5.5 lakh compensation and litigation costs to a Hyderabad-based doctor couple.

The couple had to terminate their five-month pregnancy after the foetus was diagnosed with severe chromosomal abnormalities.

The commission found that the hospital failed to recommend genetic tests before embryo implantation during an IVF procedure. The complaint was filed by paediatricians Dr P Raghu Praneeth and Dr Surya Deepika, who underwent IVF treatment in 2023 due to infertility caused by low ovarian reserve.

The couple alleged that despite abnormal reproductive parameters, the fertility specialist implanted an embryo without advising tests such as Pre-Implantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) and Sperm DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI).

Five embryos were created through IVF in July 2023, and one was transferred in October, resulting in pregnancy. A Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) later showed a high risk of chromosomal abnormality. Amniocentesis confirmed sex chromosome mosaicism, following which the pregnancy was medically terminated at around 20 weeks in February 2024.