Hyderabad: Man gets life term for 2022 murder

HYDERABAD: A court in Rangareddy district, on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a woman in Miyapur in 2022.

The convict, Yeddu Sandeep Kumar alias Bablu, is a native of Guntur district. The deceased, Shoba, was also from Guntur. According to police, Sandeep became acquainted with Vaibhavi in 2018 and the two developed a relationship. He later grew suspicious of her character, threatened her, and continued contacting her through different phone numbers even after she blocked him.

In May 2022, Vaibhavi moved to Hyderabad with her mother, Shoba, and brother, and the family began living in Adityanagar, Miyapur. On December 13, 2022, Sandeep went to their residence, quarrelled with Shoba and attacked both women with a knife, causing grievous injuries. He then attempted to end his own life by slitting his throat. Shoba later succumbed to her injuries.

Miyapur police investigated the murder and filed a chargesheet.