Hyderabad: Man, two aides held for attack on sister-in-law

HYDERABAD: Tappachabutra police arrested three men on Thursday for allegedly attempting to murder a woman over a family property dispute in Daibagh.

The arrested men were identified as Mohammed Dastagir Shareef (alias Pappu), Md Gulam Nabi Qureshi, and Mohd Osman (alias Addu).

According to police, the prime accused, Shareef, conspired to eliminate his sister-in-law, Shameem Begum, due to ongoing domestic and property disputes. He enlisted the help of Qureshi and Osman to carry out the attack. Qureshi subsequently purchased a butcher’s knife for the attack.

On July 27, the accused trio rode a scooter to the victim’s residence near Samosa Galli. Shareef and Qureshi forced their way inside, where Qureshi allegedly slashed the victim’s neck. When her husband, Mohd Azam Shareef, intervened, the men assaulted and restrained him, police said.

The victim fled to an adjacent building for safety, but the attackers pursued her, broke through the gate, and dragged her down the stairs. Shareef then allegedly stabbed her in the stomach, causing severe injuries.

The assailants fled the scene and hid the weapon when a crowd began to gather. The victim was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Following their arrest, police recovered the weapon and the scooter allegedly used in the crime. The probe is under way.