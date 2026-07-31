Hyderabad Police register cases against Meta India head, social media users over posts targeting PM Modi

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered two cases against several social media users and the head of Meta India following a complaint by BJP activists over allegedly objectionable online content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIRs were registered under Sections 66C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, along with Sections 353(2) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint filed on July 29 by a member of the Telangana BJP’s social media core committee.

“The cases were registered against those who posted the content and those who allowed it to remain on the platforms,” a Cyber Crime official told PTI on Friday.

In one of the cases, the FIR names the “users of Instagram and Facebook” referred to in the complaint, along with the head of Meta India.