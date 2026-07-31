Hyderabad

Telangana DCA seizes 113 illegal abortion kits in Nalgonda

Officials conducted a raid on Wednesday at a wholesale medical shop located in Mahaveer Medical Market at Prakasham Bazar in Nalgonda.
Telangana Drugs Control Admin seizes 113 illegal abortion kits worth Rs 47,672 in wholesale medical shop raid.
Telangana Drugs Control Admin seizes 113 illegal abortion kits worth Rs 47,672 in wholesale medical shop raid.(Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
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HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized 113 abortion kits worth Rs 47,672 from a wholesale medical shop in Nalgonda for illegally stocking them for sale without valid purchase bills.

Officials conducted a raid on Wednesday at a wholesale medical shop located in Mahaveer Medical Market at Prakasham Bazar in Nalgonda. During the inspection, officials found 113 units of “Safe-T Kit” (Medical Termination of Pregnancy Kit), manufactured by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, allegedly stocked for sale without supporting purchase bills at the shop operated by P Sudhakar.

According to the DCA, MTP kits contain the medicines Mifepristone and Misoprostol and are intended for the medical termination of early pregnancy only under prescribed conditions and strict medical supervision.

Nalgonda
Telangana DCA
abortion kits