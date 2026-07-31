Telangana DCA seizes 113 illegal abortion kits in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized 113 abortion kits worth Rs 47,672 from a wholesale medical shop in Nalgonda for illegally stocking them for sale without valid purchase bills.

Officials conducted a raid on Wednesday at a wholesale medical shop located in Mahaveer Medical Market at Prakasham Bazar in Nalgonda. During the inspection, officials found 113 units of “Safe-T Kit” (Medical Termination of Pregnancy Kit), manufactured by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, allegedly stocked for sale without supporting purchase bills at the shop operated by P Sudhakar.

According to the DCA, MTP kits contain the medicines Mifepristone and Misoprostol and are intended for the medical termination of early pregnancy only under prescribed conditions and strict medical supervision.