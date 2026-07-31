Telangana HC rebukes HYDRAA, says government agencies are misleading courts

HYDERABAD: Defending the role of constitutional courts in scrutinising executive action, the Telangana High Court on Thursday rebuked the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), observing that the case before it showed it was government agencies, not private litigants, that were misleading the judiciary.

Responding to recent public criticism of judicial orders against HYDRAA, Justice NV Shravan Kumar said constitutional courts cannot be faulted for intervening when authorities act in violation of law and court directions.

“This case itself answers the recent statements that courts are being misled by private litigants,” the judge observed. “It is the authorities and agencies such as HYDRAA that are misleading, misdirecting and bypassing court orders.”

The court said the episode reflected a breakdown of administrative coordination, with government departments acting independently without due diligence, legal scrutiny or adherence to statutory procedure.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Pemmasani Sudha Rani alleging that Revenue officials and HYDRAA illegally demolished a compound wall and a watchman’s room on her 350-square-yard property in Survey No. 60 of Kondapur village in Serilingampally mandal without issuing notice or following due process. The petitioner contended that despite an earlier high court order permitting construction of the compound wall, HYDRAA officials entered the property on October 4, 2025, demolished the structures and attempted to dispossess her.

At the previous hearing on July 28, HYDRAA informed the court that the demolition had been carried out on the instructions of the Serilingampally tahsildar, prompting the court to direct the officer to appear in person.

Appearing before the court on Thursday, the tahsildar categorically stated that neither he nor his office had issued any communication directing HYDRAA to demolish structures on the petitioner’s land.