Iran war upends household budgets of Hyderabadi families

HYDERABAD: A sharp increase in the prices of edible oils, pulses, sugar and vegetables across Hyderabad has begun to weigh heavily on household budgets, adding to the burden of already elevated fuel and cooking gas costs.

Consumers across the city are feeling the pinch as the cost of essential food items continues to rise, while traders warn that prices could remain under pressure in the coming months due to a combination of global geopolitical tensions, rising transportation costs and domestic supply concerns.

Among the commodities witnessing the steepest increases are edible oils. Refined vegetable oils and seed oils have become costlier by `20 to `30 per litre over the last three months, with mustard oil and some varieties of palm oil now retailing between `180 and `190 per litre in several parts of Hyderabad.

Traders say prices could soon cross the Rs 200-per-litre mark if current trends continue. Sunflower oil, including popular brands such as Freedom, Gold Drop and Sunpure, is currently selling between `150 and `190 per litre, while palm oil ranges from `110 to `140 per litre.

Groundnut oil, considered a premium cooking oil, is retailing at `170 to `185 or more per litre, while rice bran oil is priced between `150 and `165 per litre. Bulk purchases have also become more expensive, with 15 litre tins and cans now costing between `2,300 and `2,900 depending on the brand and oil variety.

According to traders, global supply disruptions, rising freight charges and the continuing conflict in West Asia have significantly contributed to the increase. The geopolitical turmoil has disrupted shipping routes and pushed up transportation costs, which are eventually passed on to consumers.